Digimon Adventure 02 Will Return With a Film Adaptation

Ever since the reveal of the Digimon Adventure tri. back in 2015, we've been fed with bountiful Digi-content. There was the six-film return of the original Digimon group, then the cinematic closure of that storyline for the first two generations in Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna – with the eventual reboot of the first generation for modern audiences. As the reboot series approaches its concluding act (and a series titled Digimon Ghost Game in the works), it's now confirmed that we'll be getting a marvelous standalone film that brings it back to the original Digimon Adventure 02 DigiDestined.

If you're wondering what this means for the franchise… well, we're still figuring that out too. What is currently known from the announced film is that the Adventure 02 cast will be making their return, with Daisuke and Veemon coming into contact with someone claiming to be the first DigiDestined.

That and the confirmation that the creative team comes from names involved in Kizuna (director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya) does suggest that we'll be sticking to the guidelines of the original timeline. If that's the case, we can expect this to act as some sort of flashback film prior to the events of Kizuna or a post-Kizuna chapter that expands on the notion of Digimon fading away.

Back when the "conclusion" for Tai and friends was released, we spoke the producer Yosuke Kinoshita of the film about the proposed timeline of Digimon and Digimon Adventure 02, where we exclusively learned that the recent films are intended to align with the epilogue of Digimon Adventure 02. That confirmation means that there is a very plausible chance that the DigiDestined will find a way back to their partners after growing up – and meeting the first DigiDestined could be an exciting introduction to rewrite the rules.

After the second generation felt predominately absent in the tri and Kizuna films, fans are excited to see the future of the Digimon lore depend on the fan-favorite DigiDestined. What expectations or guesses do you have for the upcoming film?