Rebel Moon: Official Trailer Welcomes Us To A New Age In The Universe

Netflix has released a new official trailer foe the upcoming Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire to help close out Geeked Week.

Article Summary Netflix ends Geeked Week with the 'Rebel Moon' official trailer, banking on Zack Snyder's vision.

There is some skepticism around the film's potential to launch a robust franchise amidst Netflix's heavy investment.

'Rebel Moon' trailer teases a rich universe - with the premier set for a winter debut on December 22.

'Rebel Moon' hints at an epic saga, and could have a similar structure to Dune or the final Harry Potter film.

Geeked Week is coming to an end, and Netflix is closing things out with one of the biggest projects that they have coming out this year. So far, Zack Snyder and Netflix have been a match made in Heaven, but with the budgets needed for both of the Rebel Moon movies and the promises of television shows, podcasts, and comics, it feels like there is a lot of weight resting on the shoulders of this first movie. As we have been time and time again, it is very hard to build a solid and stable franchise on a weak foundation. A new official trailer dropped today to help close out the latest digital event for Netflix.

So far, the hype for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire has been pretty high, and this new trailer is promising looking, but a lot of trailers for Netflix movies look promising and then completely fall apart. We'll have to see how this one goes and how obvious the part one and part two aspects will be. Will this be like Dune or the last Harry Potter movie where neither part really stands on its own, but they work as a complete whole, or are the part one and two things really just an initial release followed by an immediate sequel? Netflix had a riding on this, so we'll see how it all plays out next month.

Rebel Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new universe awaits on Netflix, starting December 22. From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, a 2-part movie event decades in the making. After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora, and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

