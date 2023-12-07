Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: netflix, Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, zack snyder

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire Gets An Earlier Release Date

Netflix has moved the release date for Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire up five hours so you don't have to stay up until 12 AM PT to watch it right away.

Article Summary Netflix's 'Rebel Moon - Part One' release advances by 5 hours, ready for December 21.

Snyder's new sci-fi epic could have fans buzzing on social media before the weekend.

East Coast viewers gain with the early release, avoiding a 3 AM premiere time slot.

Zack Snyder teases the much-anticipated film on social media, stirring fan excitement.

For those of you counting down the hours until Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is released, then we have some good news for you. The feature film, which is set to be one of the big releases that the streamer puts out this month and something they appear to be betting the farm on, considering the number of supplemental projects they have greenlit, is Zack Snyder turning his attention to big-budget science-fiction. People have been talking about this film for a while now and it's going to be really interesting to see what the reactions from critics, fans, and non-fans are. Snyder took to social media today to announce that the film is coming out a little bit earlier than originally planned. It's now coming out on December 21st at 7 PM PT, which is 5 hours earlier than the usual 12 AM release that films get.

This isn't a terrible idea, and it does give people on the East Coast the chance to watch the film without having to stay up until 5 AM. The people who will be counting count to the release of Rebel Moon will watch it the night before and flood social media with their reactions which Netflix is hoping will be positive. So, by the time everyone else sits down to watch it on Friday, they have already seen the "Rebel Moon is awesome!" posts all over their feeds, and it might be the thing that makes someone on the fence about checking this film out actually watch the movie.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new universe awaits on Netflix starting December 22. From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, a 2-part movie event decades in the making. After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora, and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

