Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Jonathan Majors, loki, marvel

Jonathan Majors Has Been Fired By Marvel Following Guilty Verdict

Actor Jonathan Majors has been fired by Marvel/Disney after he was found guilty of found guilty of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment in his domestic violence trial.

Article Summary Jonathan Majors fired from Marvel after guilty verdict in domestic violence case.

His key role as Kang in MCU's future now uncertain due to the recent legal outcome.

Major's praised Sundance film 'Magazine Dreams' pulled amidst the legal battle.

Marvel's 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' faces shakeup with new writer and director exit.

Ever since the allegations against actor Jonathan Majors were made public, people wondered what studios would do about it. There was the instinct for some to act quickly, which is what his manager 360 Entertainment and public The Lede Company did following his March arrest. However, Marvel Studios and Disney found themselves in a difficult place. They had placed everything on Majors for the next phase of the Marvel Universe, as Kang. He would be the next big bad of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and had been heavily featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, released just the month before the arrest. Since then, no one has said much about it, and some wondered if people had acted too quickly to condemn a man who hadn't had his day in court. Majors has had his day in court, and today, it was announced that he was found guilty of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment in his domestic violence trial in New York City. Majors was acquitted of two additional counts of assault and aggravated harassment. Not long after the verdict was announced, Disney and Marvel confirmed to Deadline that Majors had been fired from his role as Kang the Conquerer and no longer had a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Heading into 2023, it looked like Majors was about to have the best year of his life. Magazine Dreams premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews and was picked up by Searchlight for what everyone thought would be an awards push. The film was pulled from the schedule entirely once it became apparent that Majors would be going to court for the domestic violence charges. As previously said, he played a significant role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania following a strong debut in the first season of Loki in the fall of 2021. He was the main antagonist in Creed III, released a mere twenty days, on March 3rd, before the assault that Majors has been found guilty of occurred. Marvel, at the moment, appears to be in the process of retooling Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, with director Destin Daniel Cretton exiting the project last month and writer Michael Waldron brought on to write the film. Currently, it still has a scheduled release date of May 1, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!