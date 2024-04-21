Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: New Poster Released, New Trailer Tomorrow

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have shared a new poster and a teaser for a new trailer which will be released tomorrow.

Article Summary Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman tease Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, showing Logan clips.

New poster showcased, differs from typical crowded Marvel design, hinting simplicity.

Film promises unfiltered humor and action, preserving Deadpool's distinct style.

Deadpool & Wolverine's plot under wraps, potential spoilers add to the intrigue.

Deadpool & Wolverine is an interesting movie because, of all the films to prove that the Marvel Cinematic Universe can recover from an off year, this doesn't seem like the one you would put forward. However, here we are, and this third film is coming out later this summer, promising to be just as insane as the first two entries. We got the chance to see some footage at CinemaCon last month, and if you were worried about Disney making them "hold back" in terms of the swearing and the humor, you have nothing to worry about. However, the plot of this film remains a bit of a mystery, likely because there are a ton of spoilers lurking in the corners of the film. It seems that we're going to get a better idea of what this movie is about, maybe, tomorrow because stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman both shared videos promoting the new trailer while also showing us plenty of footage from the end of Logan because tonal whiplash isn't a thing that exists in this movie. We also got a new poster, which is well-designed because it doesn't plaster the entire cast all over the place. Marvel likely won't keep them simple like this, but we can hope.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

