How to Train Your Dragon: Bringing Berk To Life Featurette, 6 Posters

Learn how they built the island of Berk in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for How to Train Your Dragon plus six new posters.

Article Summary Go behind the scenes with a new featurette revealing how Berk was built for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon.

Director Dean DeBlois shares his creative process and the focus on practical effects alongside VFX dragons.

The movie premiered at CinemaCon to positive reactions.

Universal ramps up marketing with six new posters as tickets go on sale ahead of the 2025 debut.

It's summer time, and that means it's time for blockbusters. There are a lot of big films on the way, and that means it's time to really hype up the big releases that are right around the corner. One of those big movies is the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon. The film had its premiere at CinemaCon last week, and everyone seemed to really enjoy it. Now that May is here, it seems like Universal is starting to kick up the marketing, and they are doing some more behind-the-scenes stuff. We hear from director Dean DeBlois, and he explains his process. Having DeBlois so involved with this film is really cementing for fans that this isn't an easy cash grab for anyone involved. The practical effects look fantastic, but that was probably the way to go. When you have a huge cornerstone part of your film, in this case, dragons, brought to life through VFX, everything around them should be as practical as possible. We also have six more posters because that's what happens when tickets go on sale.

While the review embargo is still up, and they did make sure we knew there were still a few tweaks here and there that needed to be made, I'm happy to report that How to Train Your Dragon is good. As someone very nervous about this and a huge fan of the original film, I walked away very pleased and just as in my feels as I was when I saw the first film for the first time.

#HowToTrainYourDragon was everything I wanted as someone utterly obsessed with original. Once you settle in, you're back in Berk. The dragons look fantastic and that first flight is the thing of dreams. I'm thrilled this worked so well. #CinemaCon #CinemaCon2025 #HTTYD pic.twitter.com/frNTJ2QUvn — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) April 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny. How To Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

