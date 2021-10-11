Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City: International Poster, 2 Images

In what feels like the eleventh hour, we finally got a first look at Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Maybe movie marketing has fundamentally broken us but the first trailer for a movie dropping a mere six weeks before it is set to open seems like it might be a red flag. Or maybe not; we don't really need months upon months of hype like most of the blockbuster landscape has conditioned us. This latest Resident Evil movie is saying that it's going to be a more accurate version of the franchise because the last series of films started off the rails and then basically ended up in a different universe. The first trailer does have some visuals that look directly lifted from the games, but we'll have to see if that ends up translated to an actual decent movie. We're likely going to see more of this movie in the coming weeks. Still, for now, IMP Awards got their hands on an international poster that is pretty sweet looking, and the official Sony publicity site shared some new images.

"Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night."

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, directed by Johannes Roberts, stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia with Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough. It will be released on November 24th.