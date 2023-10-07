Posted in: Apple, Movies, Sony | Tagged: AppleTV, napoleon, ridley scott, sony, sony pictures

Ridley Scott Reveals That Napoleon Was Shot In Only 62 Days

Sir Ridley Scott has revealed that Napoleon was shot in only 62 days when usually a film of this caliber would have been shot in around 110.

When you have one of the best behind the camera, things tend to flow much better, and Ridley Scott is, without a doubt, one of the masters. Not only is he one of the best directors out there right now, but no one knows how to do cinematic battle scenes better than him, and that is from every angle. It's not just that Scott knows how to make these scenes look good; he also knows how to plan meticulously as if he's going to battle himself, leading to a smoother and faster production. One would think a film like Napoleon would have been a massive undertaking that would have taken over three months to shoot. Still, Scott revealed during the Deadline's Contenders London event that usually, a film like this would have taken 110 days but got it done in only 62.

"Normally, a film like this would be shot in around 110," he revealed. "I discovered years ago that eight cameras are eight times faster. Every department has to be able to keep up with my speed. Actors don't want to hear the story of life before each take. I discovered that early on. A well-known Welsh actor once told me, 'I love what you do because you move so quickly.' You've got to know the geometry of the scene. If you don't, it'll be 3 p.m. before your first shot gets rolling."

That is insane considering the film's scope that we have seen so far, but it also isn't surprising. When you get a professional like Scott to make a film like Napoleon, you shouldn't expect any drama behind the scenes, and save for something out of everyone's hands, it will all go well. Still to hear that Scott did in 62 days compared to what others would have needed 100+ days to do? Insanity, and you know this film will be directed flawlessly on top of it. Sometimes, people are so talented it's annoying.

Napoleon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Napoleon' is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau,' Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Juno, written by David Scarpa, directed by Ridley Scott. It will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023, and on AppleTV+ at a later date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!