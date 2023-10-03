Posted in: Apple, Movies, Sony | Tagged: AppleTV, napoleon, ridley scott, sony pictures

Napoleon BTS Vignette Spotlights Ridley Scott Being Freaking Awesome

Sony Pictures and AppleTV have released a new behind-the-scenes vignette for Napoleon, spotlighting why director Sir Ridley Scott is freaking awesome.

Aside from the weather getting cooler and spooky stuff, one of the best parts of the fall season is that all of the best in the business, when it comes to cinema, start releasing their big projects for the year. Some of them will release things a little earlier, but the reality is that while the average age of an Oscar voter has gone down, it's now down to about 90 years old instead of 100. So, thinking that no one will remember your movie if it comes out before October is still a concern, but one that is starting to fall by the wayside. This year, we are getting another big-budget film from Sir Ridley Scott, and he is tackling history yet again. This time, it's the story of Napoleon and all of the insanity that came with that real-life story. For Scott, that means planning some massive battle scenes. In a new vignette put out by Sony Pictures and AppleTV, that means getting on the ground and recreating these scenes with practical effects and needing to think like a general in war to make these war reenactions work on screen.

This is probably the year AppleTV+ walks away with at least one Oscar; let's be honest. Between Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, they are already taking two spots in Best Pictures, Director, Actor, and Actress without a doubt. While a lot of people are hyping up Oppenheimer, I'd put money down that there is a better chance that Oppenheimer ends up sweeping the technical awards while films like this and Napoleon [provided Napoleon is good but it's Sir Ridley] fighting over the big four categories.

Napoleon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Napoleon' is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau,' Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Juno, written by David Scarpa, directed by Ridley Scott. It will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023, and on AppleTV+ at a later date.

