Roofman: Bringing Toys "R" Us Back From The Dead BTS Featurette

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast and crew of Roofman explain how they made a replica of Toys "R" Us so accurate that people tried to shop there.

The rebuilt store was so convincing that actual shoppers tried to enter, mistaking it for a real location.

Every toy and display in the set mirrors authentic period detail, adding an extra layer of realism to Roofman.

Roofman debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and early reactions are enthusiastic.

There are several movies coming out in the next couple of months that are flying a bit under the radar, and Roofman is absolutely one of them. The entire concept is one of those things where it is so ridiculous that you can't believe that it's based in any frame of reality, yet here we are. Roofman premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the early reactions are looking pretty positive. Paramount Pictures released a new behind-the-scenes featurette that shows how the entire production went about bringing Toys "R" Us back from the dead. Instead of shooting this on a soundstage, they made a replica of the store that was so accurate that people were trying to shop, and they had to be turned away because it was just a movie set. Not only is the store accurate in the way it looks, but all of the toys are period accurate. It's always fun to see a production take its budget and use it to do something practical that is going to look really cool on screen.

Roofman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald's restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys "R" Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.

Roofman, directed by Derek Cianfrance, stars Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang, and Peter Dinklage. It will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025.

