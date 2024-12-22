Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool, Deadpool And Wolverine, film, Marvel Studios, ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds on the Possibility of Returning to Play Deadpool Again

Ryan Reynolds discusses the future of Deadpool in the MCU and why it might be best to avoid another solo adventure for the popular character.

Article Summary Ryan Reynolds discusses Deadpool's MCU future and potential new directions for the character.

Reynolds hints at Deadpool-Wolverine team-ups but is unsure about more solo adventures.

Explores how Deadpool shines best in supporting or ensemble roles rather than solo films.

Reynolds open to new Deadpool adventures, focusing on character-driven arcs and fun.

With the massive success of the Deadpool franchise and the iconic character's crossover with Wolverine, fans remain as captivated as ever for its unique blend of irreverent humor, action, and meta-commentary. So, needless to say, as the superhero genre landscape continues to evolve, fans are left eagerly speculating about what lies ahead. Will we see more team-ups, unexpected adventures, or even a deeper dive into the antihero's complex persona? The possibilities seem endless, and the anticipation is palpable.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, star Ryan Reynolds was asked about the potential for more Deadpool stories in the future, leading the actor to share, "I don't know what the future holds just yet." He then goes on to add, "As for Deadpool & Wolverine, I have some pitches and ideas, but none of them center on Deadpool. He is a great supporting or ensemble player. And I would always want Deadpool and Wolverine to be paired in some way. Centering Deadpool works best if you take everything away from him and put his back against the wall. I can't really do that again. A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant. That doesn't mean sacrificing fun. There is still an arc for Deadpool, which is fulfilling and powerful."

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. The film is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently available to purchase via digital and can be streamed on Disney+.

