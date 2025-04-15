Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: MonsterVerse

Sam Neill Has Joined The Cast Of The Next Monsterverse Film

Sam Neill has reportedly joined the cast of the next film in Legendary's Monsterverse. The untitled film will be released on March 26, 2027.

Article Summary Sam Neill joins the cast of the next Monsterverse film, adding star power to the ambitious franchise.

The untitled Monsterverse movie is set to unleash colossal chaos on March 26, 2027.

Following "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the sequel faces soft reboot speculation with new human characters.

The Monsterverse thrives with film and TV hits, ensuring its future with bold, exciting projects.

The cast of the next Monsterverse film has gained someone who has plenty of experience with large creatures that may or may not want to eat you. Following the critical and commercial success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, we all knew that another sequel was going to happen, but it is a little surprising how few returning cast members we've seen so far. Is this next film going to be a soft reboot with the human characters? We'll have to see, but the humans have a dinosaur expert on their hands now because, according to Deadline, Sam Neill has joined the cast. We don't actually know what role he is playing, but people will be making Jurassic Park jokes until the movie comes out, and I've not gone for the low-hanging fruit when it's right in front of my face.

A Decade Of Kaiju In Legendary's Monsterverse

The Monsterverse is one of the weirder cinematic universes because it didn't have a perfect trajectory going forward. Godzilla was released in 2014 and did very well, followed by Kong: Skull Island, which did even better. It seemed like the only place these movies could go was up, and it looked like that would be the case when the excellent, to this day, teaser trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters dropped at San Diego Comic-Con. However, by the time the film dropped in May 2019, the box office brain rot and the mediocre reviews meant the film underperformed to what people expected. Everyone thought things would be fine with Godzilla vs. Kong, but that movie got caught up with the pandemic. It did pretty well at the box office but was also heavily pirated and part of a hybrid release model that Warner Bros. later walked back. It seemed like the weight of this franchise was resting on the shoulders of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The movie held that weight flawlessly, walking away with positive reviews and walking away with over $570 million at the box office. That and Dune: Part Two, released in March 2024, all but secured Warner Bros. and Legendary as the winners of the spring box office season and well into the summer. The Monsterverse was also doing well on television, first with the Skull Island animated series in 2023 and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in late 2023 to early 2024. The first is waiting for a season 2 renewal, while the second has already been renewed. No one was surprised when another sequel film was announced with Grant Sputore set to direct. The human cast has continued to grow; Dan Stevens is reprising his role, along with new cast members Kaitlyn Denver, Delroy Lindo, Jack O'Connell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Matthew Modine. The film currently has a release date of March 26, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!