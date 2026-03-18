Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood on Ready Or Not 2's Flawless Scene

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood have revealed what scene in the film came together flawlessly.

Article Summary Ready or Not 2: Here I Come stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood discuss a scene that worked perfectly.

The pair reveal that the most challenging scene, featuring 20 actors, was also the one that came together seamlessly.

Gellar and Wood share insights about a pivotal rules-explaining sequence highlighted by Searchlight Pictures online.

More exclusive interviews with the cast and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett will be released soon.

There are some questions that come up a lot during interviews with talent. They aren't bad questions, and you can often get really interesting questions if you change things just enough or approach them from a new angle. For example, people love to know which scenes were the hardest for actors to perform because they are curious to see what each person might cite as difficult and how that final scene might come together for each project. However, sometimes, things just work out really well, and that can be just as interesting. There are a lot of set pieces with a lot of moving parts in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, and in an exclusive interview with stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood, we asked them what scene just fell flawlessly into place, and it turned out the hardest was also the one that fell into place.

"I think the answer is the same for what was hard and what was perfect, which was the scene we all did, the one scene where he's explaining the rules," Gellar explained. Searchlight Pictures actually released part of the scene online. "I mean, it's technically challenging always to have 20 actors in a scene, and you had an extreme amount of dialogue, but you could just see the entire movie within that scene."

"Yeah, it's sort of the scene for which everything then kind of moves from there," Wood continued. "And so it was hugely important, but also really fun. Everyone is also expressing their characters so fully, it did really fall into place, and it was fun to play and fun to watch." It's also when we really get an idea of the scope of the hunt this time around. There are a lot more people who are stepping up to the plate, and you are really able to get a sense of the awful odds Grace (Samara Weaving) and Faith (Kathryn Newton) are up against.

Look for more from our interview with Gellar and Wood later this week, along with interviews with star Kathryn Newton and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It will be released on March 20, 2026.

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