Scooby-Doo Chows Down in Production Cel Set-Up Now On Auction

Imagine if Scooby-Doo were born in the modern era. He may have an entirely different career. Our Scoob had to earn his snacks by hanging out with a van full of kids who went around solving mysteries, disproving the existence of ghosts, and getting threatened by people wearing Halloween masks. When it comes down to it, though, all Scoob ever wanted was food. I imagine that if Scoob were born now, he'd run a YouTube food review vlog. Sort of like the Daym Drops of the canine world. But alas, the famous dog must scrounge for his snacks, and we get to enjoy his adventures because of it. Fans of Scooby-Doo can celebrate this pup's famous appetite with this production cel setup now available to bid on at Heritage Auctions.

Scooby-Doo! and the Witch's Ghost Scooby-Doo Production Cel Setup with Key Master Background (Hanna-Barbera/Warner Brothers, 1999).

"Like, it's the best food we've ever had!" "Reeericious!" Scooby-Doo pigs out at a small-town diner in this marvelous hand-painted original production cel setup from the fan-favorite direct-to-video animated film Scooby-Doo! and the Witch's Ghost. The second of the long-running and popular direct-to-video Scooby-Doo films, The Witch's Ghost featured real supernatural elements instead of the traditionally fabricated ones for which the franchise is known, following in the footsteps of the genuine scares of Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island. Seen at the 18:20 mark of the film, this excellent piece is presented on its original Key Master Background, rendered masterfully in gouache on background board. Backgrounds of the film are attributed to background key designers Andrew Gentle, Ed Haney, Greg Martin, Bill Proctor and Junita Tramell.

This item comes with a Hanna-Barbera seal and a Clampett Studio Collection Certificate of Authenticity to show that it's the real thing. The 12 field Key Master setup has some minor handling and edge wear from production use. There is light tape debris in the right corners, but the condition is set as "Very Good." This production cel setup would be an awesome addition to any animation collection. You can bid on it now over at Heritage Auctions.