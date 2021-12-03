Scream Posters Give Us A New Look At Sydney And More

Scream is finally releasing next month, and this morning, three new character posters focus on the big three returning cast members- Courtney Cox as Gail, David Arquette as Dewey, and of course, Neve Campbell as Sydney. All of them are holding the Ghostface mask and feature the tagline for the film "It's always someone you know." They are pretty awesome, and you can find them down below.

Scream Puts The Focus On The Past While Looking To The Future

"Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past."

Dylan Minnette (Goosebumps), Mason Gooding (Let It Snow), Kyle Gallner (Ghosts of War), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Love") and Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jack Quaid ("The Boys"), Melissa Barrera ("In The Heights"), Jenna Ortega ("You") and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks will star alongside the returning cast. The new Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and produced by Chad Villella of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, who was previously impressed with Ready or Not. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

I actually hope that this go-around one of the old cast is the killer. Pass that baton, and let's keep this going with some fresh blood, and, more than anything, I hope this just means we are going to get more Scream films. No more TV shows, please. Horror is better with this series running, and it has been far too long since it graced screens. Scream will be opening in theaters on January 14th.