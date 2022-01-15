Scream Fans: Catch Up With The Franchise In New Recap Video

Scream is now in theaters, and you can read my review here. One of the biggest questions I have been asked since seeing it is, "What do I need to know from the other films before walking into the theater?" Well, Alamo Drafthouse is here to help. They produced a 17-minute recap video of the entire franchise leading up to the new Scream to properly prepare you for the thrills and chills of the new one. You can see the video down below.

Scream Truly Is One Of The Great Horror Series

"Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past."

Dylan Minnette (Goosebumps), Mason Gooding (Let It Snow), Kyle Gallner (Ghosts of War), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Love") and Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jack Quaid ("The Boys"), Melissa Barrera ("In The Heights"), Jenna Ortega ("You") and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks star alongside the returning cast, including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. The new Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and produced by Chad Villella of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, who was previously impressed with Ready or Not. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

So much of this franchise holds up; it really is one of the strongest of all horror franchises. Even Scream 3, which I think we can all agree is the worst film in the series, has grown on me over the years. No matter how you feel about the new movie, nobody can argue that it is not a good time. You can find out for yourself right now, as Scream is now in theaters.