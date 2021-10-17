Why Scream 2022 Is Not Called Scream 5 According To Kevin Williamson

Scream releases in January, and the trailer last week sent the fandom into a tizzy. However, one thing most have wondered is why this film, which stars legacy characters played by Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, is not titled Scream 5. It was initially, but earlier this year, it dropped the number altogether with no real explanation. In a new chat with US Weekly, executive producer Kevin Williamson finally says why they changed it and how excited he is about the returning and new cast.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Scream | Official Trailer (2022 Movie) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beToTslH17s)

I Still Wanted It To Be Called Scream 5

"Well, it was always Scream 5 because it's the fifth one," Williamson explained. "So I think we just threw that name out, but I don't think they ever seriously were going to call it a Scream 5. I don't think anybody wanted to see the number five after something. You'd have to ask them – Paramount or whoever, but I think taking the 5 off and calling it Scream [works] because it's brand new. There's the legacy cast and how they infuse this new world, and there's this whole new generation and a new cast of characters that are extremely fun. I think it was a great cast. It's an amazing group of kids and young talent, and they're very, very good. They pop off the screen, and now our Sidney's and our mature characters who enter into it, they're the adults. It works really, really well."

I guess that sort of makes sense. I still wish it had the 5 there. I was on the fence about needing another film in this franchise, but the trailer made me excited. Scream, starring Marley Shelton, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, will stalk theaters on January 14, 2022.