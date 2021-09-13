Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton on Working with Ben Kingsley

One of the highlights of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the return of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters once thought long forgotten. The first was revealed in the original trailer in Abomination, the primary antagonist of 2008's The Incredible Hulk, with Tim Roth reprising his role, lending his voice to the CG character. The other major surprise is faux-Mandarin "stand-in" Trevor Slattery, played by Sir Ben Kingsley in 2013's Iron Man 3. The cat was out of the bag to his appearance during the Shang-Chi premiere when the actor spoke on it. Director Dustin Daniel Cretton took the time to post on Instagram to open up about his time with the Oscar winner. Here are your minor spoilers warning for Shang-Chi.

Ben Kingsley in Shang-Chi

"Sir Ben Kingsley is in our movie! Watching this genius work was a highlight of my life—one of the best performers in the world and such a good soul. @shangchi", Cretton wrote. In the 2013 film, Trevor was used as the face and voice of The Mandarin and was discovered to be the patsy of Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), an up-and-coming scientist spurned by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), later to seek revenge on Iron Man by developing the superhuman-enhancing Extremis to terrorize the world.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTu3_W1vPBS/

When we catch up to Trevor eight years later, the actor reveals to Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and his best friend Katy (Awkwafina) that he's been held by Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung) since the events of the 2013 film and subsequent explanation dealing with Killian. The current film places Trevor in a new light, even staying to the character's comedic roots and giving him more of a redemption arc working alongside Shang-Chi and Katy on their journey. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently in theaters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings | Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YjFbMbfXaQ)