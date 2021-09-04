Daniel Destin Cretton Talks Shang-Chi and Katy's Friendship

There are a lot of things to like in Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, but one of the things that we got to see is a male and female platonic friendship. We have had a few of these in the Marvel Universe so far, Natasha was very close to Steve and Clint, but usually, when two people are established as friends since they were young, a movie will make them get together in the end. They don't end up going there in Shang-Chi, and during the virtual junket, director Destin Daniel Cretton was asked about whether or not Shang-Chi and Katy are supposed to be just friends or if there was a hint for romance later down the line.

"I mean, aren't all friendships potential love interests?" Cretton said. "When one of our co-writers, Dave Callahan, and I were creating this relationship, we actually have a lot of friends who are not the same gender as us, and it is strictly platonic, but also very intimate, caring. We haven't seen a lot of that on screen, and we're really excited to create that relationship between Shang-Chi and Katy. It also just naturally felt like the only way to go with this movie because Shang-Chi is so deep in his own inner struggle. I don't think there's emotional space for anything else."

Star Simu Liu agreed that even if something is going on between the two characters, now really isn't the time for that to happen because Shang-Chi has a lot going on in his life.

"I just have a lot going on right now. I'm just not really emotionally available right now," Liu joked. "It's just not the right time for us [Shang-Chi and Katy]." Is there a chance Marvel might make these two characters get together down the line? Maybe, personally, I think Katy's blatant girl crush on Xialing would be way more interesting to follow up on.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.