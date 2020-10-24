Shang-Chi Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming

The Marvel Universe has wrapped another movie with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings reportedly finishing its production. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic really threw a wrench into the Marvel Cinematic Universe even more so now than it could have in previous years. Now that the MCU is linking their TV shows to their movies in much more significant ways the release schedule and when things were released in what order became much more important. So when Black Widow and Eternals both got delayed and the release line-up of the Disney+ shows also got moved around we had to wonder what exactly Marvel was planning on doing.

Initially, they just moved every single movie down one release date on the schedule but the most recent move put Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Ch, and Spider-Man 3 also coming out in 2021. Shang-Chi was initially supposed to come out after Black Widow and Eternals but now comes out right in the middle of the two of them. We get so much content next year. Shang-Chi was also one of the Marvel productions shut down for COVID-19, with the director testing himself early in the pandemic, before the mass shutdowns, because he was concerned for his family. They got back to production recently, and according to some Instagram posts, they have reportedly finished principal production.

"We made a baby!!! We can't wait to introduce him to the world in 9 months… 😍😍😍 #WRAPPED," said star Simu Liu in an Instagram post.

"WE. ARE. WRAPPED!" said director Destin Daniel Cretton in another Instagram post.

They are moving into post-production now, and we should expect some sort of reshoots to occur, likely before the end of this year or maybe the beginning of next year because all movies get reshoots.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung as the Mandarin, and Awkafina in an unknown role. It will be released on July 9, 2021.