Shawn Levy Is In Talks To Direct Deadpool 3

It seems that Disney wants to make some lightning strike again. Free Guy is one of those movies that the industry kind of lost their damn minds over because it was one of the first movies that really made it feel like people were ready to return to the movies after COVID-19 absolutely decimated the industry. The reviews were good, and now Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have teamed up again for Netflix this weekend for The Adam Project, which is also getting some pretty good reviews. Free Guy 2 is in the works, and now Marvel is reportedly looking to bring Levy into the fold. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Levy has entered into negotiations to direct Deadpool 3.

Fans have been sitting on the edges of their seats waiting for more information on Deadpool 3 since it was announced that Fox would be making the sale to Disney. Everyone was worried that Disney would let the property be R-rated, they were concerned it wouldn't translate well, and there really hasn't been a lot of talk about the property since the sale. That likely has a lot to do with the pandemic setting things back in a big way for Marvel, and they are still reshuffling things trying to make a schedule that once looked set in stone to one that could actually hold some weight. So while the silence has had people nervous, it isn't that surprising, and it isn't surprising that they are looking at Levy. Levy and Reynolds seem to get along well both professionally and creatively, and Reynolds cares a lot about the character of Deadpool and getting him right.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are working on the script, but they also worked on the script for the first two movies as well, so that isn't surprising. The lightning struck twice when it comes to these films, so it's not surprising they want to make it happen again. There currently isn't a release date for Deadpool 3, and this deal with Levy is definitive yet.