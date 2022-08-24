Shazam 2 To March 2023, Aquaman 2 To December 2023, More Date Changes

There have been rumors since Batgirl's cancelation that Warner Bros. would be shifting some release dates. People were sitting on the edges of their seats, waiting for the investor's call, but they didn't announce any delays. Since then, the fires over at Warner have continued to burn bright, and they continue to be dumbfounded by the fact that people are drawn to the spectacle of something massive that is actively on fire. No one thought we were out of the woods; now we have proof. According to Deadline, we have some delays on some big movies, and here they are. Shazam: Fury of the Gods is moving from December 21, 2022, to March 17, 2023. A March release date for a DC film just worked out really well for Warner Bros., and now they don't have to compete with Avatar: The Way of Water. That was also the old release date of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is also moving from March 17, 2023, to December 25, 2023. This move also makes sense considering the first movie did very well on a December release date. The reason for the delay is that the team needs more time in post-production which, considering the effects in that movie, it isn't surprising. The only thing Aquaman 2 has to worry about is that Rogue Squadron is still sitting on the Disney release slate at the time of writing, and it is dated for December 23, 2023.

You'll notice that as DC movie didn't get moved, and that was The Flash. Ezra Miller recently announced that they are seeking help for the crisis they have been going through. There is still no telling whether or not something like that will be enough to save that movie, but we'll have to see. It wasn't just big movies like Shazam or Aquaman that got new dates. House Party, which was supposed to drop on HBO Max last month and then just never came out, snagged a December 9, 2022 theatrical release date, and Evil Dead Rise has a nice April 21, 2023 release date. The Nun 2 also has a release date of September 8, 2023. That Labor Day weekend seems to do pretty well for horror movies, so we'll have to see how that goes. The remake of Salem's Lot, which we saw some footage of during CinemaCon, has been pulled from its April 21, 2023 release date to a TBD. It is reportedly still in post-production.

From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson, who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog'sJourney) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise), and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga).

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Suicide Squad). It is written by Henry Gayden (Shazam!, There's Someone Inside Your House) and Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Fate of the Furious), based on characters from DC; Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released on March 17, 2023.