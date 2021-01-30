Shazam: Fury of the Gods Reportedly Set to Start Filming in May

When it became apparent that comic book movies were not a flash in the pan that was going to go away anytime soon, the problem of how to keep this genre going started to become a talking point, characters like Superman and Batman have been around longer than most of the people watching or reading about them have been alive, but that doesn't matter in comic books. Those characters never age, so they can look the same for decades, and no one will question it. When it comes to live-action versions of these characters, the inevitable passage of time becomes a very real issue and even more so when your cast is mostly made up of children like Shazam! The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced Warner Bros. and DC to push a bunch of their movies back, but you can only push a movie like a sequel to Shazam! back so many times before your child actors age out of the franchise.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods was announced during the DC FanDome event back in August and even director David F. Sandberg got in on the joke when the movie was pushed back to 2023. The movie might be three years away, but if they want this movie to happen, they are going to have to shoot it now. The last we heard, the movie was supposed to start shooting this year, and now we might have confirmation. Megan Good, who plays the adult and superpowered version of Darla, was recently on the Carlos Watson Show (via Shazam Updates on Twitter) and said, "God willing and by the grace of God, Shazam 2 starts in May."

We don't know anything else about the sequel but consider this movie right at the top of our list when it comes to DC movies. Shazam! is the best DC movie so far [do not @ me], so seeing where they go from here is going to be a ton of fun. It's just a shame we'll have to wait three more years before we finally get to see it. Maybe Warner Bros. will move it up after they finish shooting. Shazam: Fury of the Gods currently has a June 2, 2023 release date.