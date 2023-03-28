Shazam! Star Reveals the Role That Helped Her Prepare for the Sequel Shazam! star Grace Caroline Currey is opening up about the role that helped her prepare for the action-heavy portrayal of Mary Marvel.

For Shazam fans, it's time to face the music. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is very likely the end of the Shazam! franchise in DC's current live-action lineup, so the recent sequel might be the last opportunity to see this group of quirky heroes under one film. Primarily due to poor box office profit margins, negative reception, and of course, actor Zachary Levi's bizarre choice to proclaim a few eye-roll conspiracy theories outside of industry talk.

Despite its current gloomy climate, the film does offer more substantial roles to its supporting cast of superpowered youth – including the wonderful addition of Mary Marvel (Grace Caroline Currey), who finally gets a little more time in the spotlight. Now, Currey is opening up about one of her recent projects that helped the actor embrace the stunt-heavy role of Mary in Shazam's sequel film.

How Fall Preapred the Actor for Her Role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

"I think what was so beautiful about doing Fall was that I was living in a stunt harness the whole shoot. So, it was kind of fun when I got to the set for Shazam, and it's time to wear a stunt harness." The actor tells Screen Rant before adding, "I'm going, 'Actually, I like it when the straps cross this way. Can we do that?' I'm able to be more comfortable for a longer amount of time, having a little bit more street smarts, if you will, around the stunt harness. It's a little animal in itself that is cruel and hurts the longer you were."

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods star then adds, "If anything, it was a really beautiful gift to have Fall, which was such a boot camp of action and stunts. It meant that on Shazam, I wasn't intimidated. You can feel like a small fish in a big pond on these sets that have massive budgets and cast members like Helen Mirren. It was really lovely to have had Fall and to be able to kind of go, 'I know what I'm doing.' If anything, this is easy compared to what Fall was."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in theaters now if you're interested in seeing the second chapter of the DC superhero's story.