Sherlock Holmes 3: Director Dexter Fletcher Waiting Out Pandemic

Sherlock Holmes, the "other" successful tentpole franchise Robert Downey Jr's been involved with outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has an update from director Dexter Fletcher, who's helming the third film. Appearing on the "Celebrity Catchup" podcast, Fletcher's taking a wait-and-see approach with the pandemic.

"Sherlock's hit its own issues on and off. That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen," Fletcher said. Robert and Susan Downey, who are producers for the film, spoke of their interest in expanding the franchise even greater as keynote speakers at Fast Company's Innovation Festival. "At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day," RDJ said. "So to me, why do a third movie if you're not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?"

Susan then expanded on possibilities. "We think there's an opportunity to build it out more," she added. "Spin-off characters from a third movie, to see what's going on in the television landscape, to see what Warner Media is starting to build out, things with HBO and HBO Max. I do think that the decade of tutelage and observation, what we were both able to have with Marvel, watching them build out and see all the opportunities, was invaluable. It was like a master class, and they really did know what they were doing, and they had this tight-knit group of people from [the] jump locked into a vision that enables them to broaden." Currently slated for a December 22, 2021 release, the Warner Bros film will have Downey's Holmes back again with Jude Law'sDr. John Watson. The 2009 Sherlock Holmes and its 2011 sequel A Game of Shadows directed by Guy Ritchie grossed a combined $1 billion globally at the box office.