Enola Holmes Bloopers Posted By Netflix, Film Still In Top 5

Enola Holmes has been live on Netflix since last Wednesday, and by all accounts, it has been a smashing debut. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter as the dysfunctional yet full of love Holmes family, reviews have been positive. The numbers have to be encouraging for Netflix as they move to turn this into a franchise. This morning the streamer posted a bloopers video from the film, which you can watch down below.

Enola Holmes Is Already Huge

"Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, 'Enola Holmes' tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they're less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful, and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola's caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. This puts a dynamic new female twist on the world's greatest detective and his brilliant family."

This has franchise written all over it and should break streaming records for Netflix easily. The numbers are already impressive, as the film has been number 2 on the service since it hit the streamer almost a week ago without moving. Only Ratched is being watched more right now. All of the actors involved have expressed interest in returning for more, so don't be surprised if soon we hear an announcement that the sequel is coming. Enola Holmes is now available to stream on Netflix.