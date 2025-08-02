Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies | Tagged: donkey, dreamworks, film, shrek, shrek 5

Shrek Star Offers an Update on the Next Film and Donkey Timeline

Eddie Murphy confirms DreamWorks is still making a Donkey spin-off movie after Shrek 5, with voice work starting in September.

Article Summary Eddie Murphy confirms Shrek 5 is in development, with voice work still ongoing for the highly anticipated sequel.

A Donkey spin-off movie is officially happening, with Murphy set to begin voice work starting in September.

Donkey's film will focus on his adventures with his dragon wife and their unique half-dragon, half-donkey kids.

The Shrek universe is expanding again, promising a revival with new mainline and spin-off animated films soon.

After proving to be one of the more popular animated franchises of the 2000s, the Shrek universe is officially expanding (well, more than it already has, of course) with more flagship titles and even a few spin-off stories. Now, in a recent interview, actor Eddie Murphy has confirmed that DreamWorks is still actively developing both Shrek 5 and a standalone Donkey film—with voice work on the latter set to begin this September because there's always room for more Shrek and friends, apparently! Here's what we know so far.

Eddie Murphy Talks Shrek 5 and a Donkey Film

When asked if he had completed the upcoming Shrek film, the actor reveals, "No, they're still doing voiceover stuff. We're still in the booth, and literally, we're still doing Shrek. We start in September on Donkey, we're doing a Donkey one, and that'll be three years from now, but we're about two years into Shrek 5." He then adds, "Donkey's [going to have his], own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. They've written this funny story."

So essentially, at this point, Shrek 5 is already two years into development, while the Donkey spin-off is expected to release roughly three years from now (according to Murphy). As of now, the Shrek franchise has already remained a cornerstone of modern animation since the original film debuted in 2001, spawning four mainline films, multiple holiday specials, and a successful spin-off in Puss in Boots—whose most recent installment, The Last Wish (2022), received critical acclaim and reinvigorated interest in the larger Shrek universe.

Donkey, voiced by Murphy across the entire series, has long been a fan-favorite character, known for his comedic energy, musical interludes, and unexpected emotional depth. News of a solo film centered on Donkey clearly marks a major step for the franchise, giving the character the same treatment that helped Puss in Boots flourish in its own right.

While details about the story and cast remain under wraps, Murphy's update confirms that the long-anticipated return to Far Far Away is finally happening. And, with Shrek 5 and the Donkey film now moving forward in tandem, fans can look forward to a full-scale revival of one of animation's most unique worlds. Are you excited to know that Shrek is still far from over?

