Shudder Releases Trailer For Ghost Story Martyrs Lane, Out Sept. 9th

Shudder has released a trailer for a new horror film Martyrs Lane, a ghost story starring Kiera Thompson and Sienna Sayer, Denise Gough (who will be seen in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series), Steven Cree (OUTLAW/KING, BRAVE), Hannah Rae (Broadchurch, FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY), and Anastasia Hille (THE ABANDONED). This one is going to be a bit of a tough watch and is set to debut on Shudder on September 9th after debuting at the 2021 Virtual Fantasia International Film Festival this weekend. You can see the trailer down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Martyrs Lane – Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4W_QVV2NrM)

Shudder Sure Likes To Chill You To Your Bones

"In this unsettling ghost story, Leah, 10, lives in a large, old house with her family but can't quite work out why her mother seems so distant. At night she is visited by a mysterious guest, who might be able to give her some answers. With a new challenge every night, Leah is rewarded with bits of knowledge that, when pieced together, threaten to shine a dangerous light on both the truth in her nightmares and of the world she lives in. Written and directed by Ruth Platt. Starring Denise Gough, Anastasia Hille, and Steven Cree. Premieres September 9 on Shudder."

Anytime we have a ghost story involving kids, it is an uncomfortable watch for me, always has been. But some of the most powerful moments in horror have come from these types of stories these last few years, and this is looking to be no different. Shudder continues to curate quite the selection for us, and if you are a horror fan and not subscribed, you are missing out big time. Martyrs Lane will debut on the horror service on September 9th.