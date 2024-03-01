Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: messiah, dune: part two

Hans Zimmer Is Already Writing Music For Dune: Messiah

Dune: Part Two just opened in theaters, but composer Hans Zimmer has revealed that he is already working on music for Dune: Messiah.

Dune: Part Two is just starting its initial box office run, but everyone involved has not been shy about a third movie on the horizon. While director Denis Villeneuve has said he needs a break from these movies, he also keeps saying that he's working on the script for Dune: Messiah and that it's nearly done. The early box office numbers are also looking very promising, along with the critical acclaim. The cast has also been very eager about the possibility of returning for another film. So, while Villeneuve might be saying he wants a break, that isn't what everyone involved appears to be presenting, including composer Hans Zimmer. Zimmer has been putting in some of his best work with both of the Dune scores, and in an interview with Variety, he revealed that he was already working on music for Dune: Messiah.

"Of course," Zimmer replied when asked if he was still composing for the world of Dune. "Denis comes in on the second day of shooting, and wordlessly comes in and puts "Dune: Messiah" on my desk, and I know where we're going, and I know we're not done."

Many people are putting a lot of work into a film that hasn't even been greenlit yet, but it sounds like everyone involved with these films wants to continue exploring this universe. It has gotten to the point that people are so sure Dune: Messiah is going to happen that they are already trying to figure out a way to convince Villeneuve to adapt Children of Dune because Villeneuve has said he's stopping after Messiah. The numbers Dune: Part Two does over the next couple of days will likely dictate the future of this franchise.

