Simu Liu Invites You to Help Make History on Shang-Chi

When Disney announced that they were going to be putting Mulan in theaters in locations where COVID-19 was more under control and on Disney+ with Premier Access, it was called an "experiment." That experiment must have worked out all right because Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, Black Widow, and Jungle Crusie all released in similar matters. Now we're coming up on yet another experiment, and once again, it is a POC lead film that is being called the "experiment." During the Disney investor call, Bob Chapek said that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would not have a hybrid release despite rising COVID-19 numbers and that it and Free Guy would be "experiments" in a 45-day release model. Free Guy is one of the Fox holdover movies, so it was more or less confirmed by Disney that they couldn't do a hybrid release on that one if they wanted to, but Shang-Chi does not have that restriction. Star Simu Liu appears to have taken issue with the idea that his movie is being seen as an experiment.

"We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated," Liu said in a tweet with a collage of behind-the-scenes pictures. "We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I'm fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US."

We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I'm fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US. pic.twitter.com/IcyFzh0KIb — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 14, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Liu appears to be rallying support for the movie, which kind of puts people in a strange position. Things are not entirely safe out there for everyone who might want to see Shang-Chi, and someone has to take into account whether or not they personally want to take the risk to see a movie in a crowded theater. That being said, it's a shame to see so many women and POC lead movies being used as "experiments" by the House of Mouse. Is it a coincidence? Maybe, we'll have to see. Marvel has shared a bunch of images from the movie recently, and it really does look pretty cool. Whether or not it's cool enough for you to risk a theater? That is something you'll have to decide for yourself.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.