Sleepy Hollow's Danny Elfman Score On Order At Waxwork Records

Sleepy Hollow is one of the most polarizing horror films of the last 30 years. You either love it, or you hate it, and that was before all of the Johnny Depp stuff of the last few years. One thing is undeniable, though, and that is that Danny Elfman turned in one of his best scores of his career with this film, and now, thanks to Waxwork Records, we can own it on vinyl. Long requested of the label, this release is up for order now and spread across two 180-gram, gorgeous colored discs featuring jacket artwork from Steven Reeves and heavyweight gatefold jackets with a matte satin coating and blood-red spot UV gloss varnish. Pretty fancy. Check out pics below.

Sleepy Hollow Waxwork Records Release Details

"Waxwork Records, in conjunction with Hollywood Records and Paramount Pictures, is thrilled to present SLEEPY HOLLOW Music From The Motion Picture by Danny Elfman for the very first time on vinyl! SLEEPY HOLLOW is a 1999 gothic supernatural horror film directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, and Christopher Walken. It is based loosely on Washington Irving's 1820 short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow". The plot follows police constable Ichabod Crane (Depp) sent from New York City to investigate a series of murders in the village of Sleepy Hollow by a mysterious Headless Horseman.

Waxwork Records is proud to present the debut vinyl release of SLEEPY HOLLOW Music From The Motion Picture by Danny Elfman as a deluxe double LP album. Album features include 180 gram "Headless Horseman" colored vinyl (Skull White, Blood Red, and Black Steed Swirl), new artwork by Steven Reeves, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating and blood red spot UV gloss varnish, and a 12" x12" art print."

This is seriously one of the most requested releases for Waxwork, and it looks like they nailed it. I plan on ordering this asap cause it will sell out. Go here to get your own copy.