Small Things Like These: Official Trailer, 2 HQ Images, Poster

Lionsgate has shared the official trailer, two images, and the poster for Small Things Like These, which will be released on November 08, 2024.

Small Things Like These, featuring Cillian Murphy, will hit theaters on November 08, 2024.

Lionsgate looks for a critical win with Small Things Like These amid recent box office struggles.

The film, based on Claire Keegan's novel, tells a gripping story involving the Catholic church.

Lionsgate continues to stumble at the box office, as The Killer's Game failed to find an audience last weekend. The studio has been taking some heavy losses in the last couple of months, and they could really use a win. A film like Small Things Like These isn't usually a box office win, but it can draw a lot of critical acclaim if the reviews are good and it sounds like the early reactions are positive. It's good to see that Lionsgate is throwing its hat into the awards ring this year, but all the awards in the world won't keep the lights on, and things aren't looking much better if the early numbers for Megalopolis are anything to go by. This one has Cillian Murphy, and he has to try really hard to be bad in movies, so this film already has that going for it. Between this and Conclave, it appears films about the Catholic church are something we'll be seeing this year.

Small Things Like These: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® winner Cillian Murphy delivers a stunning performance as devoted father Bill Furlong in this film based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Claire Keegan. While working as a coal merchant to support his family, he discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent — and uncovers truths of his own — forcing him to confront his past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church.

Small Things Like These, directed by Tim Mielants, stars Cillian Murphy, Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Clare Dunne, Helen Behan, and Emily Watson. It will be released in theaters on November 08, 2024.

