Smile 2 Could Lead to Another Entry in the Horror Franchise

The writer and director of Smile 2 recently suggested that the franchise has more stories to tell if the second installment succeeds.

Article Summary Smile 2 director hints at more films if the sequel excels.

Original Smile captivated audiences with a strong box office run.

Parker Finn sees potential for thematic, character-rich stories.

Smile 2 tracking well, a third installment seems promising.

When the hit horror film Smile first arrived in theaters back in 2022, the film managed to deservedly garner generally positive reviews and more than $200 million at the box office during its impressive run. And on a budget of only $17 million. Shortly after, it was confirmed that a sequel to Smile would be coming in the future (with an upgraded budget of $28 million), which is just around the corner. So, if Smile 2 does well, should we anticipate another chapter of the Smile franchise from Paramount Pictures? Possibly!

While chatting with Screen Rant about the likelihood of seeing more films from the Smile universe, writer and director Parker Finn recently suggested that there are still several opportunities to explore in the future. Finn tells the publication, "I do think that there are so many exciting places that [the Smile franchise] could go. For me, it's still always about wanting to do something thematically rich that's centered on character stories. I love where this film goes, and right now, I'm excited for audiences to see Smile 2. Hopefully, if they embrace it, I think that there could be a really interesting future for Smile."

Considering that the film is already tracking to match the opening weekend of its predecessor, a third film definitely seems likely!

Smile 2 Synopsis and Official Cast

The sequel follows global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) as she embarks on a world tour. However, things take a terrifying turn when she begins experiencing inexplicable and horrifying events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to confront her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

The official cast of Smile 2 includes Scott as Skye Riley, Rosemarie DeWitt as Elizabeth Riley (Skye's mother and manager), Kyle Gallner as Joel (a survivor from the first film), Lukas Gage as Lewis (a drug dealer and acquaintance of Skye), Raúl Castillo as Darius, head of Skye's record company, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Joshua, Skye's assistant. The film hit theaters just in time for peak spooky season on October 18, 2024.

