Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, horror, Paramount Pictures, Smile, smile 2

Smile 2 Star Says the Sequel Follows the First Film's Formula

Smile 2 star Lukas Gage shares a few details about what to expect from the upcoming sequel and director Parker Finn.

Article Summary Lukas Gage wraps up filming for 'Smile 2' and hints at a thrilling sequel.

Director Parker Finn praised for mastering horror in 'Smile' franchise.

'Smile 2' production follows the original's successful low-budget formula.

The potential for 'Smile 3' as 'Insidious' and 'The Conjuring' series end.

The 2022 horror film Smile quickly became a smash hit with audiences for bringing a healthy amount of jump scares to an innately eerie visual, and with a profit of more than $200 million, it's not surprising that we're getting a sequel soon. Which, as it turns out, is already pretty far into production. Now, one of the film's newest cast members has revealed that he's already wrapped his scenes while sharing a few details about what fans should expect from Smile 2.

Smile 2 Star on His Involvement in the Sequel

During an interview with Screen Rant and actor Lukas Gage at South by Southwest, Gage offered an update on his involvement in the film, explaining, "I just wrapped. We finished in upstate New York. It's gonna be really good. I'm really excited for everyone to see that one. Doing a lot of sequels, it feels like, this year. The year of the sequel. I hope you like it." The actor then adds, "Parker Finn, the director of that, it was crazy how much he knows this genre of movies and how he was able to recreate it and make it fresh. It was such a cool formula to follow. How did nobody think to do that creepy smile face? My smile face is so good."

Considering the amount of love Smile received during its theatrical run, there will definitely be some high expectations from the studio to have a repeat performance — which could be possible regardless of any potential sequel interest falloff if they try to maintain the first film's budget of roughly $17-$20 million. And if it proves to be another profitable production, it wouldn't be shocking to see a Smile 3 getting greenlit as well.

Do you think there's a chance we're looking at the new reigning supernatural horror franchise after news that Insidious and The Conjuring are coming to a close? Let us know in the comments below!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!