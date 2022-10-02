Smile Wins Weekend Box Office With $22 Million To Start Spooky Season

Smile is all grins this weekend as the horror film kicked off October by scoring $22 million in its opening frame. That far exceeded expectations and, with a budget of around $17 million, continues the hot streak Paramount has been on in 2022. The film actually saw gans from Friday through Saturday, instead of dropping through the weekend as most horror does. Smile becomes the first $20 million+ opening since Bullet Train two months ago, after an eight-week drought. The marketing of the film was perfect, and the early buzz was strong, leading to this weekend's surprise.

Smile Shines While Darling Tumbles & Bros Stumbles

Last week's champ, Don't Worry Darling tumbled mightily in its second weekend, off -62% and bringing in $7.3 million. Looks like once people actually saw it, they were lukewarm towards it. Third place went to The Woman King, adding another $7 million to its total, which stands just a little shy of $50 million. The week's other big opening, rom-com Bros, failed to find an audience at all and settled for fourth with a disappointing $4.8 million. Not many comedies are getting theatrical openings this year, and the poor performance of Bros and Easter Sunday are not going to help the thought that comedy that does not include a little action thrown in like The Lost City won't open anymore. Rounding out the top five was Avatar, which in its second week of re-release scored 4.6 million.

The weekend box office top five for September 30th:

Smile- $22 million Don't Worry Darling- $7.3 million The Woman King- $7 million Bros- $4.8 million Avatar- $4.6 million

Next week sees two wide openings, as David O. Russell's star-studded Amsterdam opens, as well as the family film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile starring Sam Mendes. In limited release, slasher Terrifier 2 and Oscar contender TÁR open as well. It should be an interesting battle for the top spot, but I think Amsterdam squeaks out the victory.