Smurfs Big Game Spot Really Wants You To Know Rihanna Is In This Film

Paramount has released the Smurfs big game spot, and they want you to know Rihanna is in this movie. Did you know Rihanna is in this movie?

It seems that they have nailed down what the Paramount Pictures marketing team will focus on for the upcoming Smurfs movies: Rihanna. Did you know that she's in this movie? Because the teaser for the trailer wanted you to know that. And the trailer released the other day made sure to tell us that she's in this movie as the voice of Smurfette. And now, the big game spot that Paramount is spending millions of dollars on is more of the studio, reminding us that they have one of the biggest pop stars of all time as the voice of their lead. We have seen movies build stories that are a lot less, but the fact that this is what they're promoting right out of the gate and what they're spending that crucial Super Bowl money and time on is absolutely baffling. July is a very busy month, and just saying, "We have Rihanna!" will not compete with the likes of Fantastic Four, Superman, or Jurassic World.

Smurfs: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. Smurfs features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. It will be released on July 18, 2025.

