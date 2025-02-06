Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: paramount, rihanna, smurfs

Smurfs Releases Its Full Trailer, With Rihanna Front And Center

As promised, the first trailer for the new Smurfs movie was released this morning. Starring Rihanna, the film hits theaters on July 18.

Article Summary Exciting new Smurfs trailer features Rihanna as Smurfette, set for a July 18 theatrical release.

Star-studded voice cast includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, and Sandra Oh alongside Rihanna.

Movie joins July lineup with Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth, promising a blockbuster summer.

Rihanna-led Smurfs film aims to revive the beloved characters with an adventure into the real world.

Smurfs fans rejoice; the first trailer for the new film is here. Released this morning, they really want you to know that Rihanna is a voice in this movie. Also providing voices are James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Kurt Russell, and John Goodman. This is yet another release in July, as the month already also includes Superman, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Jurassic World: Rebirth. 2024 proved that multiple movies can do big business again at the box office, but if I am Paramount, I am moving off this July 18 date.

Smurfs Never Say Die

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. SMURFS features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. Paramount Animation Presents A Ty Ty and Jay Brown Production, Produced by Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Ryan Harris, p.g.a. Based on the Characters and Works of Peyo. Written by Pam Brady. Directed by Chris Miller. Here is the film's first poster. Take a look at No Name and Smurfette.

It certainly looks like they are going for the Trolls vibe for this new film, and why wouldn't they? Hey, anything that gets people to appreciate the Smurfs is okay with me. I have loved them for my whole life, and besides a blip here and there, they seem forgotten. That needs to change.

Smurfs opens in theaters on July 18.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!