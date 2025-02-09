Posted in: Interview, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Chad Michael Collins, Sniper: The Last Stand, sony pictures

Sniper: The Last Stand: Collins on Favorite Moments & Brad Pitt Pitch

Chad Michael Collins (Edge of Space) spoke to Bleeding Cool about his latest action entry in Sniper: The Last Stand, favorite moments & more.

Article Summary Chad Michael Collins discusses standout scenes from Sniper: The Last Stand, a thrilling action-filled movie.

Collins highlights a chaotic, exhilarating final battle scene as a film favorite, praising the stunt team's efforts.

Reflecting on the Sniper franchise, Collins values working with esteemed actors like Tom Berenger and Billy Zane.

Collins dreams of Brad Pitt joining the Sniper universe, citing admiration for his roles in Fight Club and Spy Game.

Chad Michael Collins has done what so few actors have done within their careers, carry a franchise through eight films with his latest entry in Sony's Sniper: The Last Stand, the studio's 11th in the franchise dating back to 1993 Tom Berenger-starred film. Collins reprises his role as Brandon Beckett. To stop an arms dealer from unleashing a deadly superweapon, the Ace sniper and Agent Zero (Ryan Robbins) are deployed to lead a group of elite soldiers in Costa Verde. Taking an untested sniper under his wing, Beckett faces his newest challenge: giving orders instead of receiving them. Collins spoke to Bleeding Cool about if there was a standout sequence in the Danishka Esterhazy film, his overall favorite Brandon moment from the movie, and why he feels Brad Pitt would be perfect for a future film.

Sniper: The Last Stand Star Chad Michael Collins on Film and Franchise Favorite Moments

Bleeding Cool: Was there a standout sequence for you in 'Sniper: The Last Stand?' Did you have an overall favorite Brendon moment?

Boy, yes! I have a three-person fight scene in this movie. I can say that without spoiling too much, it took quite a bit of choreography. We had an incredible stunt team here, including the choreographer and everything else. I'm always curious to see how those things turn out because they're a little harder to shoot but a lot of fun. It's always the toughest days of the shoot when you do the massive fight scenes. Other than that, I thought there was an ending scene that goes on forever, like a fight. Like literally, the final stand seems to go on forever with the never-ending enemy waves. It's come at us in the situation we find ourselves in, and I loved it because there was so much chaos going on. Again, shout out to Danishka, our director, who was on top of this organized chaos. I loved seeing how this unfolded because we did it for days on end.

Did you have a favorite moment from your time in the franchise? Was it in this movie, or is it from a previous entry?

A favorite time. I swear, every movie is my favorite time. "The last movie I always do" is my favorite time because I never know if it will be the last one. I don't know if it'll be our "last stand." Working with so many of the great actors has been a real special treat for me. You got Emmy and Oscar nominees like Tom Berenger, Billy Zane, and Dennis Haysbert in the last couple of we did. We got Arnold Vosloo in this one with 'Sniper: The Last Stand.' I've been blessed to be able to meet with and work with talented actors of a high level of success and pedigree, which has always been great for an up-and-coming actor to be able to be a sponge around them, pick their brains, and watch them do their thing. That's always been one of my cherished memories of being a part of this franchise.

Would there be any dream actors you'd want to work alongside, possibly for this franchise?

That's a great question. My gosh! I've always been a big Brad Pitt fan. 'Fight Club' (1999) is one of my favorite movies. He's a fantastic actor, and he's over a certain age now where he'd make a cool former general, operative, or black ops guy, and whatever else works in the same way he was in that movie with Robert Redford, where there that generational gap like in 'Spy Game' (2001). I'm a big fan of both those actors. I'd say, "Brad Pitt! Come on down, but you're working for scale. You've made your money. Brad, why don't you come on and throw us a bone and be part of the 'Sniper' universe?"

Sniper: The Last Stand, which also stars Sharon Taylor, Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz, Noxolo Dlamini, Sizo Mahlangu, Rob van Vuuren, and Arnold Vosloo, is available on digital.

