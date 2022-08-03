Snoopy, Come Home May Be the Best Charles Schulz's Peanuts Movie

This one is a bit personal for me because I've been waiting for it. I spotlight cool and interesting Heritage Auctions pieces weekly, and many of the items I share are from classic cartoons like Garfield and Peanuts. Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts is particularly close to my heart, as I was raised on the show, as well as one Peanuts movie that I watched over and over, wearing down the VHS. That movie is Snoopy, Come Home, and I've eagerly awaited sharing a listing from this beautiful movie of separation, adventure, and reunion. This 1972 film sees Snoopy part from Charlie Brown to be reunited with his original owner Lila after an emotional going away party, what reminds Snoopy of how close he has become to Charlie Brown's friends and, of course, Charlie himself. Today, you can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this special Snoopy, Come Home movie poster, which is framed and marked to be in excellent condition.

Featuring Charles Schulz's Peanuts characters Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, Lucy, Sally, and Schroeder. The animated full length feature film starred the voices of Bill Melendez, Stephen Shea, Chad Webber, David Carey, Christopher de Faria, and Robin Kohn. Directed by Bill Melendez. This is an unrestored 13" x 30"poster with good color and an overall very presentable appearance. It has been tri-folded, and may have edge wear. Plexiglas front framed to 18" x 35". In Excellent condition.

Snoopy, Come Home! is a personal favorite of mine, and I'm excited to see such a nostalgic item from this film's promotion hit auction. You can head over to Heritage Auctions today to bid on this classic Peanuts item. Best of luck to all those staking their claim for this movie posted.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.