Snow White: TV Spot, Acoustic Medley, 6 Posters As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Snow White have officially gone on sale. Disney has released a new TV spot, 6 posters, and a video of Rachel Zegler singing an acoustic medley.

Tickets for Disney's Snow White are on sale; get ready for this live-action musical adventure.

New TV spot and six posters featuring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot revealed.

Rachel Zegler's acoustic medley of classic songs showcases her incredible vocal talent.

Snow White will be released in theaters on March 21st.

People have been incredibly harsh on the live-action remake of Snow White for a while now. Star Rachel Zegler made comments that made a bunch of Disney purists mad, so they have spent the last several years making sure everyone knew how much they did not like her. That led to people mocking Zegler's looks, like posting pictures of her next to Gal Gadot, saying, "lol how can THIS be fairer than THIS?" because mocking people's appearances is the height of comedy. Things haven't really gotten better, but Disney has taken a step back and approached this in a cool way.

Zegler is an extremely talented vocalist, and in the last couple of weeks, they have been leaning toward that instead of anything else. Tickets for Snow White have gone on sale today, so we're going to finally start getting some accurate box office numbers, but with that, we got a bunch of new stuff as well. Along with the normal TV spot and six posters, we also got another acoustic video of Zegler singing. This time, she is doing a medley of "Whistle While You Work" and "Good Things Grow." If the comments are anything to go by, Disney fans are still taking cheap shots at Zegler's looks — stay classy!

Snow White: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney's Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters on March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and Jared LeBoff (The Girl on the Train), with Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns) serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

