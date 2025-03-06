Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Rachel Zegler, snow white

Snow White: Waiting on a Wish Unplugged Video, 3 International Posters

Disney has released a video of Snow White star Rachel Zegler singing an unplugged acoustic version of one of the new songs, Waiting on a Wish.

Article Summary Disney releases acoustic video of Rachel Zegler singing new Snow White song, Waiting on a Wish.

With Mufasa's success, Snow White faces the test of live-action remake interest.

Check out three new international posters for Disney's Snow White.

The new Snow White film opens on March 21, 2025, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Another test about whether or not anyone is interested in Disney live-action remakes comes out in just a couple of weeks. Mufasa: The Lion King did well, but that is live-action-ish. Snow White is a whole other can of worms and can of worms this has been. Disney fans have been mad at star Rachel Zegler for some comments she made about the original, and they decided she was the worst person to ever exist. On the other side of the internet, people have been going after Zegler's looks, saying she can't be called the "fairest in the land" compared to Gal Gadot. Everyone stay classy out there. Whatever anyone thinks about Zegler or this film, there is no denying her talent as a vocalist, and Disney knows that, too. They have released an unplugged acoustic version of one of the new songs for the film called Waiting on a Wish. If nothing else, maybe this will calm people down enough that they can realize someone not being in love with the source material they are part of adapting doesn't make them the second coming. IMP Awards has also been amassing a small collection of international posters as well.

Snow White: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney's Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters on March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and Jared LeBoff (The Girl on the Train), with Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns) serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

