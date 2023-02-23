Somebody I Used to Know Review: A Heartwarming Journey of Rediscovery Director Dave Franco and stars Alison Brie, Jay Ellis & Kiersey Clemons shine in Amazon Prime Video rom-com Somebody I Used to Know.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie are two talented comedic artists in their own right, but they churned something special in Amazon Prime Video's romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know. While both are more known for their acting, Franco directed the film while co-writer and spouse Brie stars as Ally, a workaholic media personality who looks to reconnect with her ex, Sean (Jay Ellis), in their hometown, but starts to question everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), who reminds her of the person she used to be.

Somebody I Used to Know: Brie, Ellis & Clemons Shine

As Ally and Jay reminisce, the two find the unresolved feeling that still lingers as Jay's engaged to be married to Cassidy. Ally and Cassidy also bond over like-minded interests as things start to get complicated. While people think this has 1997's My Best Friend's Wedding vibes, the film is cognizant of that. For those expecting frantic-paced slapstick or wall-to-wall jokes, you're gonna be disappointed. The comedy is pretty organic, with Brie reuniting with her Community co-star Danny Pudi, who plays her and Sean's mutual friend Benny. The two pick up their chemistry where they left off in 2015 when the series originally ended before their eventual series reunion as they film the movie sequel of their NBC/Sony sitcom. Pudi continues to be a joy to see on screen as a comedic presence, especially on AppleTV's Mythic Quest. It's almost criminal how he doesn't star in his own series.

Playing it Safe with Romance and Comedy

The natural charisma from Brie, Ellis, and Clemons is consistent with the genre and gives off the "will they and won't they" vibes thought it would help the story more if we see Brie and Clemons share more screen time in the interest of depth. Some random off-the-wall moments are on the brand with Franco and Brie's humor, especially in certain scenes with the venerable Julie Hagerty. Olga Merediz, Haley Joel Osment, Ayden Mayeri, and Amy Sedaris round out the ensemble cast in serviceable roles. If there was one thing I had a problem with the film is that it would be nice to have a better point of reference in Ally and Sean's past relationship and what they had. Some additional exposition certainly couldn't have hurt. Also, some of the supporting cast felt like the film barely scratched the surface in terms of their potential in their roles especially given the comedic backgrounds of Sedaris, Hagerty, and Merediz. It felt like a waste of their talents, given their past work.

As far as its appeal as an adult comedy, there isn't anything crude, but rather a few raunchy moments. Nothing particularly mean or cruel. In Franco's second film in the chair, he played to his core talent's strengths, especially Ellis and Clemons. Brie also continues to demonstrate her ability to be not only a creative force but also a leading actress in Hollywood with her versatility. While the film could have leaned more on either romance or comedy, Franco, Brie, and company largely play it safe, infusing enough humanity rather than delving into the fantasy. Somebody I Used to Know is a grounded story where the comedy never feels forced. It's a story for those in their 30s and 40s who can relate. The film's available on Prime Video. You can check out our interviews with Brie and Franco.

Somebody I Used to Know Review by Tom Chang 7 / 10 Director Dave Franco and co-writer/star Alison Brie adopt a straightforward approach to their charming grounded romantic comedy with some off-the-wall raunchy moments that allow her co-stars Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Danny Pudi, and Julie Hagerty to shine. Credits Distributor Amazon Prime Video Release Date February 10, 2023 Director Dave Franco Writers Alison Brie, Dave Franco