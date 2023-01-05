Star Trek: Sofia Boutella Interested in Expanding Jaylah in a Sequel

One franchise Sofia Boutella hopes to return to is Star Trek, not necessarily the TV one on Paramount+, but the Kelvin universe/timeline films. The star of 2017's The Mummy reboot opposite Tom Cruise and the upcoming Zach Snyder film Rebel Moon opened up about her experience filming 2016's Star Trek Beyond at Steel City Con as original alien character Jaylah, who helped the U.S.S. Enterprise take down Krall (Idris Elba).

How Sofia Boutella Ended Up in Star Trek Beyond

The film ended with Jaylah joining Starfleet Academy, which lends itself the possibility for more beyond the Justin Lin film. "I would love to see her evolve with all of the guys and with everybody," Boutella said (via TrekMovie)." I would love to go back to her. I love her a lot. I enjoyed that experience so much. I would do it in a heartbeat." The actress credited co-star Simon Pegg, who plays Scotty in the J. J. Abrams soft reboot of the franchise created by Gene Roddenberry.

"I owe this experience to Simon. He wrote the character," Boutella said. "He wrote that script, obviously. But aside from being on the screen, we developed a real strong friendship. He's been incredible during filming and after, and he remains a really good friend. We were very, very close during that shoot." Sadly, the fourth film has been in production hell as Paramount has yet to solidify a director to helm, having recently lost their latest in Matt Shakman to Marvel's second Fantastic Four reboot that finally integrates them into its cinematic universe.

All major cast in Chris Pine (Kirk), Zachary Quinto (Spock), Zoe Saldana (Uhura), Pegg, and John Cho (Sulu) have expressed interest in coming back whether Paramount loops them in. While scheduling is certainly a factor, the consensus among the cast, according to Pegg, is that commitment to the film has to make financial sense, and Star Trek still has a niche ceiling compared to other major franchises. There are no immediate plans currently, as Paramount's removed the fourth film from its release schedule.