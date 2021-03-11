Songbird Hits Blu-ray On March 16th, Pandemic Thriller Reveals Cover

Michael Bay-produced quarantine drama Songbird will hit Blu-ray on March 16th. Starring KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore, this one filmed during the ongoing pandemic and was one of the first productions to resume filming with COVID restrictions put in place. The film is directed by Adam Mason. Taking place four years into lockdown, a dystopian landscape has emerged, with citizens resisting and such, as they always do. Apa is immune to the disease and is racing against time to cure Carson. You can see the Songbird Blu-ray cover down below.

Songbird Special Features List

"Four years into quarantine, the virus has changed, and so have we…In the terrifying thriller SONGBIRD, the COVID-23 virus has mutated, and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression. Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who's immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson). However, her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment … or worse.

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY, DVD & DIGITAL

Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Director/Co-Writer Adam Mason

The Story of Songbird

"Kingdom" Promo Video

The Making of "Kingdom"

Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Adam Mason and Co-Writer Simon Boyes

I was not a fan of Songbird, but it was not terrible. Apa and Carson were good and had good chemistry; it is a shame they were in a movie; they couldn't really expand on that as much as they could. See what I mean when Songbird hits Blu-ray and digital next week on March 16th.