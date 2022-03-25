Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Knuckles & Sonic Snowboarding Clip, And a Poster

The early reviews for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have been racing around social media, and it looks like Paramount was right to greenlight a third movie and a spin-off show. It sounds like this one is already a lot better than the first one, and people are praising all aspects of the film. We'll have to see if that translates to box office numbers; this would be the first time critics said a movie was good and no one went to see it, but from the way studios seem to be reacting to numbers, they are still taking COVID-19 into account. They aren't going into weekends expecting 2019 numbers anymore, which is good. 2018/2019 box office numbers were never sustainable before the pandemic completely cut the knees out from underneath the industry. Today, Paramount dropped a clip of Sonic and Knuckles snowboarding down the mountain, and we get some banter while DBOX dropped another poster.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. It will be released on April 8, 2022.