Sonic the Hedgehog 3: First Trailer Teases An Unlikely Alliance

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 teases an unlikely alliance along with a new poster and fifteen high-quality images.

Article Summary The first Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer teases a surprising alliance against a new, formidable foe, Shadow.

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails must work together with an unlikely ally to protect the planet from Shadow.

The trailer showcases plenty of Shadow footage and hints at the film's story and thrilling action sequences.

New poster and fifteen high-quality images released, adding excitement to Sonic the Hedgehog 3's holiday debut.

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is here, and we have yet another third entry in a franchise where the initial villain of the first two movies has to team up with the hero to go up against an even bigger bad guy. The Sonic movies have always shown up, done what they needed to do, and then left their fans happy. It's a perfect example of people rewarding good behavior because the studio listened when everyone pushed back against the initial Sonic design. They were rewarded with a strong box office for movie one and an even stronger box office for movie two. This film is looking to be the second part of Paramount's 1-2 punch of the fall season, with Gladiator II coming out the month before. If both films do well, maybe this studio won't implode. If one or both fail, well, we'll see. The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 gives us a ton of Shadow footage, teases some of the story, and continues to imply that no one is having more fun with these films than Idris Elba. We also got a poster and fifteen high-quality images.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

