Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 3: Paramount Teases The Trailer Release

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 drops tomorrow, and Paramount is hyping everyone up with projected images on buildings worldwide.

Article Summary Paramount teases the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer with global projections ahead of its drop tomorrow.

Shadow's appearance and Keanu Reeves' probable voice role spark major fan excitement for Sonic 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog franchise success partly due to director Jeff Fowler's attentiveness to fan feedback.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, directed by Jeff Fowler, returns with an all-star cast and releases on December 20, 2024.

If Gladiator II manages to spectacularly underperform in November, there might be one film that manages to save Paramount Pictures from completely sinking, and that's Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It's also the last of the big fall releases that we haven't really seen anything from yet so fans have been eager for any information on this for a while. There were big reactions, and then there was the reaction fans had when Shadow appeared at the end of the second movie. Sprinkle on the fact that Keanu Reeves is (probably?) voicing him, and you might have a winner. It's just a matter of whether or not this film is good enough to make room for itself in a very busy winter season. Paramount decided going big was the way to go and decided to promote the first trailer dropping tomorrow with a bunch of projected images all over the world. For a studio that is reportedly on the brink of being sold, they are certainly burning through money with the marketing of this film and Gladiator II.

Sonic the Hedgehog Is A Product Of Studios Listening To Feedback

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of those rare films where the studio got feedback from the public and, for once, took that feedback into consideration and made changes. The first shots of Sonic were revealed at CinemaCon 2019, and people who saw the footage were not impressed. The public was even less impressed when the first trailer dropped. Director Jeff Fowler earned a lot of goodwill with fans by announcing that Sonic would be redesigned [even though we can only imagine the overtime VFX had to put in]. It paid off because, due to good reviews and a particular global pandemic, Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the biggest movies of 2020. The sequel was released in 2022, proving the first film wasn't a fluke. We got a miniseries starring Knuckles, voiced by Elba, over on Paramount+ that was released this April, and Fowler has returned for the third film as well. We don't have any story details for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 aside from Robotnick and Shadoew being present, but James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Jim Carrey, and Idris Elba are returning with Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone as new cast members.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!