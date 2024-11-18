Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 – New Poster, Tickets On Sale Next Week

Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Tickets will go on sale next week on November 25th.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 still seems like it will be the movie to dominate the holiday box office. It has a large established fanbase that spans multiple generations and two previous films that have done well enough critically and commercially. Paramount is confident enough in this film that they let director Jeff Fowler set up a fourth movie, so if this does well, we can expect an announcement of a fourth movie probably the Monday after the film comes out, if not before. If Paramount has faith in things, they will announce sequels early, which is good for everyone involved. For now, we have a new trailer with Shadow looming over everyone in the cast, a shot of duel Jimmy Carrey's, and the knowledge that tickets will go on sale on November 25th. Once those early ticket numbers start rolling in, we'll see just how massive this film will be.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

