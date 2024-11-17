Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged:

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Sets Up A Fourth Movie In The Franchise

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 director Jeff Fowler says that the third film sets up Sonic 4 much like the previous entries in the series.

The Sonic movies have done many things right despite starting on the worst possible foot. When the first footage from Sonic the Hedgehog premiered at CinemaCon, everyone talked about how bad the design was and thought the film was doomed. There wasn't anything anyone could do about it. Plus, wouldn't Paranount dig their heels in and claim they made the right choice despite the fan backlash? They didn't, though; they listened, and in the eleventh hour, they changed the character's design. We can only hope the VFX team got paid accordingly.

They were rewarded by being one of the few movies released in 2020 but also did well before the pandemic shut down movie theaters. When the second movie rolled around, it was time to see if the first was a drop in the bucket or if they could pull this off again. It turns out they could pull this off again, and the fan reactions to Shadow at the end of the film spoke volumes. According to director Jeff Fowler in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, you'll be unsurprised to learn that the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will set up a fourth movie in the franchise.

"It's fun to see the fan debates online about who's coming up next, who's going to be teased at the end of the film," he says. "We have a lot of the same conversations. We've all got our favorites on the filmmaking side, and we're all making great cases for 'it should be this one or that one.' It is fun to keep that anticipation. This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters."

If you're a fan of Sonic, then you know the lore of this franchise is massive and gets a little, uh, interesting, to say the least. Shadow, Knuckles, and Tails are the more "normal" characters that could be appearing on screen in a potential fourth film. The December release schedule is pretty packed with a bunch of movies. However, despite a Disney animated film on the list and a new entry from Middle Earth, if there was a sure thing next month, it might be Sonic the Hedgehog 3. This is one of those franchises with fans from Gen-X to Gen-A, and broad appeal is everything when you're looking to be successful at a busy box office.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

