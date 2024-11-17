Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Sets Up A Fourth Movie In The Franchise

The Sonic movies have done many things right despite starting on the worst possible foot. When the first footage from Sonic the Hedgehog premiered at CinemaCon, everyone talked about how bad the design was and thought the film was doomed. There wasn't anything anyone could do about it. Plus, wouldn't Paranount dig their heels in and claim they made the right choice despite the fan backlash? They didn't, though; they listened, and in the eleventh hour, they changed the character's design. We can only hope the VFX team got paid accordingly.

They were rewarded by being one of the few movies released in 2020 but also did well before the pandemic shut down movie theaters. When the second movie rolled around, it was time to see if the first was a drop in the bucket or if they could pull this off again. It turns out they could pull this off again, and the fan reactions to Shadow at the end of the film spoke volumes. According to director Jeff Fowler in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, you'll be unsurprised to learn that the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will set up a fourth movie in the franchise.

"It's fun to see the fan debates online about who's coming up next, who's going to be teased at the end of the film," he says. "We have a lot of the same conversations. We've all got our favorites on the filmmaking side, and we're all making great cases for 'it should be this one or that one.' It is fun to keep that anticipation. This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters."