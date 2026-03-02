Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Has Started Production

Director Jeff Fowler confirmed that production has begun on Sonic the Hedgehog 4. It will be released in theaters on March 19, 2027.

We predicted that production on Sonic the Hedgehog 4 would have to start very soon if they were going to make the planned March 2027 release date, and it seems we were correct. It was recently confirmed that Kristen Bell had joined the cast as the voice of Amy, who was teased at the end of the third film. At the time of writing, we don't know much else about the story aside from the characters that were teased and the fact that everyone who has starred in one of these films has had nothing but good things to say about them. They got Jim Carrey out of retirement for a reason, but it's unclear whether or not they'll contrive a new way for him to return for round four as well. Director Jeff Fowler shared an image on social media with an image and saying, "Ready 4 Action 🎬 #SonicMovie4 now filming. In Theaters Worldwide March 2027"

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Was Pretty Much Guaranteed

Going into December 2024, we all knew that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was going to do well, and anyone who thought otherwise was not paying attention to crowd reactions during that Shadow reveal at the end of the second film. It's apparent that there is a thriving fanbase here eager for more movies from Paramount and ready and willing to keep them well fed. We love that for them, even if we didn't love the film. The fourth movie was announced the day before the third movie was released, and we heard they were targeting a spring 2027 release date, which was eventually confirmed to be March 19, 2027.

The first two films in the franchise were late-winter or early-spring releases and did exceptionally well, so this release date isn't really surprising.

